Penguins host the Canucks after overtime win

Vancouver Canucks (12-9-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-7-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Vancouver Canucks after the Penguins took down Calgary 3-2 in overtime.

The Penguins are 9-3-2 at home. Pittsburgh has given up nine power-play goals, killing 85.5% of opponent chances.

The Canucks are 7-7-1 on the road. Vancouver leads the league with 27 power-play goals, led by Bo Horvat with six.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has recorded 21 total points while scoring 12 goals and collecting nine assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has recorded three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 19 total assists and has recorded 29 points. Quinn Hughes has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Kris Letang: out (lower body), Justin Schultz: out (lower body).

Canucks Injuries: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body).