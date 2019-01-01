Panthers beat struggling Red Wings 4-3 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored the only goal in a shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 comeback win over the struggling Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Jared McCann, Henrik Borgstrom and Jayce Hawryluk scored in the second period for Florida, which has won six of eight. Roberto Luongo allowed three goals on eight shots before being replaced by James Reimer to start the second. Reimer stopped 12 shots and all three attempts in the tiebreaker.

Andreas Athanasiou, Gustav Nyquist and Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit, which led 3-0 after one but has lost its last five games. Jimmy Howard made 24 saves.

An apparent power-play goal by Athanasiou 3:55 into the third period was reversed because the play was ruled offside after a challenge by the Panthers.

Hawryluk’s third goal of the season with 4:45 left in the second tied the game. Borgstrom brought Florida within one when he scored his third goal with 7:49 remaining in the middle period. McCann made it 3-1 with a short-handed goal at 6:19.

The Panthers outshot the Red Wings 14-2 in the second.

Athanasiou opened the scoring 5:15 into the game with his 13th goal. Nyquist and Vanek scored 59 seconds apart late in the period.

Nyquist made it 2-0 with 2:32 left in the first with his 10th goal. Dylan Larkin got an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games (seven goals, 11 assists), the longest current streak in the NHL and the longest for the Red Wings since Henrik Zetterberg’s 17-game streak to begin the 2007-08 season.

Vanek scored his sixth goal with 1:33 remaining in the opening period.

NOTES: Florida acquired D Chris Wideman from Edmonton in a trade on Sunday for D Alexander Petrovic. Wideman was a healthy scratch. . Red Wings D Trevor Daly was a late scratch but was honored, along with his family, before the game for playing in his 1,000th career game on Dec. 23 in his native Toronto. . It was the third game of the day at Little Caesars Arena. Two games in the Great Lakes Invitational college hockey tournament were played earlier.

