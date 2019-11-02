Oklahoma City plays New Orleans in conference showdown

New Orleans Pelicans (1-4, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-4, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

Western Conference foes Oklahoma City and New Orleans face off.

Oklahoma City finished 28-24 in Western Conference action and 27-14 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Thunder averaged 114.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

New Orleans finished 33-49 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Pelicans shot 47.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Nerlens Noel: day to day (foot), Steven Adams: day to day (knee).

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Derrick Favors: day to day (right knee soreness).