New York takes on Vegas, seeks 5th straight home win

Vegas Golden Knights (13-11-4, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (13-9-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Vegas looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Rangers are 8-4-2 on their home ice. New York is sixth in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Golden Knights are 6-6-1 on the road. Vegas has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, recording 19 power-play goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has recorded 33 total points while scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists for the Rangers. Ryan Strome has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 11 goals and has recorded 23 points. Max Pacioretty has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Rangers Injuries: Marc Staal: out (ankle).

Golden Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: out (upper body).