Nashville to visit Carolina Friday

Nashville Predators (11-9-4, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (15-9-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Nashville Predators.

The Hurricanes are 8-4-0 on their home ice. Carolina ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 12.

The Predators are 4-4-1 on the road. Nashville has scored 83 goals and is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 10.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 12 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 20 points. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded three goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 24 points, scoring seven goals and collecting 17 assists. Forsberg has recorded five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .867 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Predators Injuries: None listed.