Montreal visits Philadelphia after Mete’s 2 goal-game

Montreal Canadiens (8-5-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits the Philadelphia Flyers after Victor Mete scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 5-4 win against the Bruins.

The Flyers are 4-2-1 in conference play. Philadelphia has converted on 24.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 13 power-play goals.

The Canadiens are 3-2-2 against conference opponents. Montreal has scored 55 goals and is fourth in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game. Jonathan Drouin leads the team with seven.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has recorded 15 total points while scoring seven goals and adding eight assists for the Flyers. Oskar Lindblom has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tomas Tatar has recorded 13 total points while scoring five goals and totaling eight assists for the Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .874 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.