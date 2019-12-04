McDavid and Edmonton take on Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (11-15-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (17-9-3, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Ottawa. He’s first in the league with 51 points, scoring 19 goals and recording 32 assists.

The Oilers have gone 7-3-2 in home games. Edmonton is sixth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.9 shots per game.

The Senators have gone 4-10-1 away from home. Ottawa averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Kassian leads the Oilers with a plus-nine in 28 games played this season. McDavid has collected 21 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 20 points, scoring 14 goals and registering six assists. Anthony Duclair has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body), Zack Kassian: day to day (lower body).

Senators Injuries: None listed.