Matthews and Toronto take on Detroit

Toronto Maple Leafs (11-10-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-16-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Detroit. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 30 points, scoring 16 goals and recording 14 assists.

The Red Wings are 2-5-0 against the rest of their division. Detroit scores 2.3 goals per game, the least in the league. Anthony Mantha leads them with 12 total goals.

The Maple Leafs are 3-4-1 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Toronto has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 73.8% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Toronto won 5-2. Ilya Mikheyev recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Helm leads the Red Wings with a plus-six in 25 games played this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 16 goals and has recorded 30 points. William Nylander has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Adam Erne: day to day (upper body), Anthony Mantha: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.