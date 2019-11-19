MacKinnon and Colorado take on Calgary

Colorado Avalanche (12-6-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against Calgary. He currently ranks sixth in the league with 29 points, scoring 13 goals and totaling 16 assists.

The Flames are 5-7-3 in conference matchups. Calgary averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 7-6-0 in Western Conference play. Colorado ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by MacKinnon with 13.

In their last meeting on Oct. 3, Colorado won 5-3. Joonas Donskoi scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 10 goals and has totaled 20 points. Sean Monahan has collected three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 13 goals and has recorded 29 points. Cale Makar has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body), T.J. Brodie: out indefinitely (undisclosed).

Avalanche Injuries: Pavel Francouz: day to day (upper body).