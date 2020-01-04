Kane, Blackhawks to host the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (10-29-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-18-6, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup with Detroit. He’s ninth in the league with 53 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Blackhawks have gone 9-9-3 in home games. Chicago has scored 21 power-play goals, converting on 15.7% of chances.

The Red Wings are 4-15-2 on the road. Detroit is last in the league averaging only 5.9 points per game. Tyler Bertuzzi leads the team with 31 total points.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 53 points, scoring 24 goals and collecting 29 assists. Jonathan Toews has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 16 total assists and has recorded 31 points. Filip Hronek has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Red Wings: Andreas Athanasiou: out (lower body).