Jets forward Bryan Little has perforated eardrum

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little has a perforated eardrum and is dealing with vertigo after a teammate’s shot struck him near the ear.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Little is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timeline for his return.

Little was injured Tuesday night in Winnipeg’s 2-1 home loss to New Jersey. He was skating behind the net midway through the third period when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers fired a rising slap shot from the point that hit Little on his left side of his head. He was transported to St. Boniface Hospital and needed 25-30 stitches before he was transferred to the Health Sciences Centre’s neurological unit.

The 31-year-old Little has two goals and three assists in seven games after sitting out the first nine because of a concussion.

The Jets recalled forward Joona Luoto from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The 22-year-old Finn could make his NHL debut Friday night when the Jets host Vancouver.