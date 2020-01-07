Islanders visit the Devils following shutout win

New York Islanders (26-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-20-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host New York after the Islanders shut out Colorado 1-0. Semyon Varlamov earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 32 saves.

The Devils have gone 4-5-1 against division opponents. New Jersey averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 52 total minutes.

The Islanders are 19-6-1 in Eastern Conference play. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.8 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 2, New Jersey won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri has recorded 28 total points while scoring 15 goals and adding 13 assists for the Devils. Nikita Gusev has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 18 total assists and has recorded 34 points. Nick Leddy has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Jack Hughes: day to day (upper body), Jesper Bratt: day to day (lower body).

Islanders: Adam Pelech: day to day (lower body).