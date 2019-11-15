Hurricanes activate F Jordan Martinook from injured reserve

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Martinook is back with the Carolina Hurricanes a little over a month after having core muscle surgery.

The team on Friday activated the forward from injured reserve. He missed 15 games after having surgery to repair a core muscle injury on Oct. 11.

The 27-year-old alternate captain had one assist in four games before he was hurt. He had a career-best 15 goals with 10 assists while playing 82 games during the 2018-19 regular season.