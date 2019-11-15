Hamilton scores in OT, ‘Canes hold off Sabres’ late rally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes overcame a late blown lead to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Thursday night.

Hamilton capped a frenetic, back-and-forth game that featured three goals in the final 6:25 of regulation. After Buffalo’s Johan Larsson tied it with 41 seconds left in the third period, Hamilton scored 2:32 into the extra session on a slap shot from the right circle after Ryan Dzingel drove to the net and left the puck for Hamilton.

Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and two assists for the Hurricanes, who have won two straight following a four-game losing streak. Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina. Petr Mrazek made 29 saves.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which has lost six in a row following a 9-2-1 start. Henri Jokiharju and Curtis Lazar also scored, and Carter Hutton made 24 saves.

Jokiharju tied it at 3 with 6:25 remaining following a bad turnover by Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce. Jokiharju scored his second goal of the season on a low shot through Mrazek’s legs.

Svechnikov restored Carolina’s lead with 3:54 remaining on the power play with a hard, high wrist shot.

Larsson then tipped Skinner’s shot from the right circle.

The Sabres were clearly not pleased with the game’s officiating. Sam Reinhart received a 10-minute misconduct late in the third after receiving a high-sticking penalty that led to Carolina’s late lead. Rasmus Ristolainen got a 10-minute misconduct at the end of the game after he and Svechnikov received matching penalties; on the play in question, Svechnikov appeared to tackle Ristolainen down to the ice.

Skinner opened the scoring 4:36 into the game following a strong forecheck in the Carolina zone. Staal evened it with 7:53 remaining in the first on his 100th goal for the Hurricanes.

Teravainen made it 2-1 on the power play with 2:43 left in the first, finishing a great assist from Svechnikov.

The Hurricanes came storming out of the gates to open the second period, quickly grabbing a 3-1 lead on Aho’s ninth.

Lazar got the Sabres back in it with 4:56 left in the second in his first game with Buffalo. The young center showcased his speed, bursting forward for a breakaway and scoring on a shot high to the blocker side.

NOTES: Sabres D Zach Bogosian joined the team in practice Wednesday for the first time since having hip surgery in the spring. Bogosian, 29, has been a veteran presence on the back line for Buffalo since arriving in a trade in 2015. … Lazar was recalled from the AHL’s Rochester Americans with LW Marcus Johansson injured. Johansson is expected to miss at least the next three games with an upper-body injury. … D Trevor Van Riemsdyk was scratched for Carolina. … Johansson, D John Gilmour and D Colin Miller were scratched for Buffalo. Miller was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … This was the 100th career game for Sabres D Rasmus Dahlin.

