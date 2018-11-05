Gourde lifts Lightning past Senators in OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored 14 seconds into overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Brayden Point tied the score with 27 seconds left in regulation on a two-man advantage off a pass from Tyler Johnson to send the game to the extra period. Point also had an assist on Gourde’s winner.

Cedric Paquette and Mathieu Joseph also scored for the Lightning, and Louis Domingue stopped 22 shots. Ryan McDonagh had three assists.

Bobby Ryan, Maxime Lajoie and Cody Ceci had the goals for the Senators. Craig Anderson finished with 41 saves a day after giving up three goals on 10 shots before being pulled in a 9-2 loss to Buffalo.

RANGERS 3, SABRES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots and Jimmy Vesey scored twice to lead New York to its third straight win.

Neal Pionk also scored for the Rangers and rookie Brett Howden picked up his sixth assist of the season before leaving with an injury in the second period.

Lundqvist was stellar while picking up his fourth win of the season and 435th of his career, moving just two behind Jacaues Plante for seventh place on the NHL’s all-time list.

Connor Sheary scored for Buffalo and Carter Hutton made 19 saves.

DUCKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cam Fowler completed his first career hat trick 36 seconds into overtime as Anaheim ended a seven-game losing streak.

John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks, who had been 0-5-2 since defeating the New York Islanders 4-1 on Oct. 17.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice for the Blue Jackets, who lost the final two games of their three-game California road trip. Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves.

Fowler scored on a one-timer from Adam Henrique to end Anaheim’s losing skid. It was Fowler’s 56th career goal, tying Francois Beauchemin for second-most by a Anaheim defenseman all-time.