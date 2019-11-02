Georgiev’s 32 saves leads Rangers over Predators 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville had some chances, but Alexandar Georgiev stood tall.

Georgiev made 32 saves to lead the New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Filip Chytil and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, who have won three of four. Viktor Arvidsson had the lone goal for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

The Rangers killed off three Nashville power plays in the third period, including two in the final five minutes.

“I thought our pace was good, we had gaps all over the ice, we had some great scoring chances today to make it 3-1, couldn’t do it,” New York coach David Quinn said. “I thought our penalty kill was huge down the stretch. Just a gutsy effort.”

Georgiev has allowed one goal against in three of his five starts this season.

“The guys helped me with a lot of blocked shots and they played really hard from the beginning,” Georgiev said. “The penalty kill was really good.”

Chytil scored the game’s first goal at 16:05 of the opening period. He carried the puck from inside New York’s defensive zone on the left side on a 2-on-1 with Chris Kreider. After crossing the Nashville blue line, Chytil made a toe-drag move around Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis before beating goaltender Juuse Saros with a wrist shot on the short side.

“That was a good drive to the net from (Kreider) and he opened up space for me,” Chytil said. “(With) the D lying on the ice, I just tried to toe drag and shoot it from there. I was able to get it on net. It was a great feeling.”

Chytil has scored in consecutive games since being recalled from Hartford of the AHL Oct. 28.

Strome made it 2-0 at 4:16 of the second.

After catching Nashville on a bad line change, Jesper Fast sent a pass from the right point to Artemi Panarin in the slot. There, Panarin found Strome skating through the right side where he redirected the puck past Saros.

“We were chasing the game,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “I actually thought we were probably at our best parts of the game defensively and fell down 2-0. (It’s) kind of unfortunate the way that happened. From there, you are pressing. You’ve got to give them some credit, they played good defense (and) their goaltender played well.”

Saros finished with 28 saves.

Arvidsson halved the New York lead at 14:34 of the second.

With Nashville on a power play, Filip Forsberg sent a pass from above the left circle toward the slot and Arvidsson was able to tip the puck by Georgiev.

“We got enough chances to win, obviously their goalie played great for them,” Forsberg said. “We just couldn’t find that last goal.”

Notes: Hamhuis played his 1,100th career NHL game. … Earlier Saturday, the Predators unveiled the jersey that will be worn at New Year’s Day’s Winter Classic in Dallas. … Panarin has 13 points in 14 career games played against Nashville. … The Rangers have allowed a power-play goal in three consecutive games. … New York has won three of their last four games played in Nashville.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: Host Ottawa Senators Monday.

Predators: Visit Detroit Red Wings Monday.