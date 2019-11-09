Fabbri scores twice in 1st game, Red Wings beat Bruins 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri made a promising debut for the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

He scored twice — both on the power play — in his first game since a trade this week and the Red Wings beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 to snap a four-game skid.

Fabbri was acquired from St. Louis on Wednesday night and quickly got his second and third goals of the season.

“It definitely helps with the confidence there,” Fabbri said. “Overall, just to see the way the boys played, that really helps coming in. So it was a great win for the boys.”

Detroit had been stuck in a 1-11-1 rut, their worst skid since 2017-18 when it went 1-12-1.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist and Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit, while Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists. Jonathan Bernier stopped 26 shots and also had two assists.

It is the first time a Red Wings goaltender has had two assists in a game since the NHL-World Hockey Association merger in 1979-80, according to Hockey Reference.

“I thought it was a team effort tonight,” Bernier said. “Obviously our special teams won us the game tonight and that’s where wanted to come in today. Everyone was on the same page. Everyone worked hard.”

David Krejci had a goal and an assist and Torey Krug also scored for Boston, which lost its second straight. Tuukka Rask made 28 saves.

David Pastrnak got an assist to stretch his career-best point streak to 14 games (15-16-31) for the Bruins.

“They haven’t won a lot of hockey games, but this is still the National Hockey League and it is tough to chase the game,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They played the right way and didn’t turn the puck over in the third. Even when we did force something, we didn’t take advantage.”

Krug’s power-play goal with 2:08 left in the second period pulled the Bruins to 3-2. He beat Bernier on a screened wrist shot from the point for Krug’s third goal.

Mantha’s empty-net goal with 1:28 clinched it. It was his 10th goal.

Krejci opened the scoring just 1:09 into the game when his innocent-looking shot from the left dot — the Bruins’ first shot of the game — beat Bernier. It was Krejci’s second goal.

Larkin tied it just 1:32 later when his attempted pass from the side of the net went in off the skate of defenseman Zdeno Chara. It was Larkin’s fifth goal.

Fabbri’s power-play goal with 8:11 left in the first period gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. He scored on a one-timer from the inside edge of the left circle.

Fabbri’s second goal, also a power-play effort, provided a two-goal edge 1:30 into the second period. He scored on a one-timer from the inside edge of the left circle.

NOTE: Boston F Jake DeBrusk did not play because of a lower-body injury and was replaced in the lineup by F Peter Cehlarik, who was recalled from AHL Providence on Thursday. … Detroit D Mike Green returned after missing three games with an illness.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

Red Wings: Host Vegas on Sunday.