Ducks visit the Coyotes after shutout victory

Anaheim Ducks (11-11-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (14-8-3, second in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits Arizona after the Ducks shut out New York 3-0. John Gibson earned the victory in the net for Anaheim after recording 26 saves.

The Coyotes are 5-1-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Arizona has scored 14 power-play goals, converting on 18.4% of chances.

The Ducks are 3-4-0 in division play. Anaheim averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Nick Ritchie leads the team serving 52 total minutes.

Anaheim knocked off Arizona 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has recorded 19 total points while scoring four goals and collecting 15 assists for the Coyotes. Vinnie Hinostroza has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with nine goals and has recorded 19 points. Rickard Rakell has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.