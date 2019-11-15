Disorderly conduct charge against Leafs’ Matthews dismissed

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A misdemeanor charge accusing Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews of disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior has been dismissed.

The 22-year-old Matthews had been charged over the summer in connection with a May incident in Scottsdale. Court records indicate the charge was dismissed Wednesday.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a female security guard at a condominium complex said Matthews was among a group of men who allegedly tried to enter her locked vehicle early the morning of May 26.

According to a police report, the guard said the men apparently were intoxicated and that when she confronted them, Matthews moved away, dropped his pants and grabbed his buttocks. He was still wearing underwear, according to the report.

Matthews issued an apology Friday, saying he was sorry for his behavior.

“I never meant to cause any distress to this woman,” Matthews said. “I can assure you I’ve learned from my mistakes and my actions, and it’s something for myself to just strive every day to be better in every aspect of my life.”

Team President Brendan Shanahan said Matthews’ conduct during the incident failed to live up to the Maple Leafs’ expectations.

“We appreciate that Auston has publicly reiterated today that he is truly sorry for his conduct and has recognized the impact his actions caused,” Shanahan said. “We have no doubt that he has learned a valuable lesson and will grow from this experience.”

Matthews, one of the NHL’s great young talents, signed a five-year contract extension in February at an annual average of $11.6 million.