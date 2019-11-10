Detroit hosts Vegas after Fabbri’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (9-6-3, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-12-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Robby Fabbri scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 4-2 victory against the Bruins.

The Red Wings have gone 3-5-1 in home games. Detroit scores 2.2 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Anthony Mantha leads them with 10 total goals.

The Golden Knights are 5-3-1 on the road. Vegas leads the NHL with five shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Helm leads the Red Wings with a plus-five in 18 games played this season. Mantha has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

William Karlsson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-5 in 18 games played this season. Smith has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

Golden Knights Injuries: Alex Tuch: day to day (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (illness).