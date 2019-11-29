Coyotes visit the Golden Knights after Dvorak’s 2 goal-game

Arizona Coyotes (15-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (12-11-4, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits the Vegas Golden Knights after Christian Dvorak scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 4-3 shootout victory against the Ducks.

The Golden Knights are 8-7-2 in Western Conference games. Vegas leads the league with five shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

The Coyotes are 6-1-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Arizona has scored 15 power-play goals, converting on 19.2% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 10, Arizona won 4-1. Conor Garland scored two goals for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 25 points, scoring nine goals and adding 16 assists. Nate Schmidt has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Garland leads the Coyotes with 10 goals and has recorded 14 points. Dvorak has totaled two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.