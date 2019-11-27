Columbus hosts Philadelphia after shutout victory

Philadelphia Flyers (12-7-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-9-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after the Blue Jackets shut out Ottawa 1-0. Joonas Korpisalo earned the victory in the net for Columbus after recording 25 saves.

The Blue Jackets are 2-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Columbus has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 80.3% of opponent chances.

The Flyers are 5-2-2 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has scored 17 power-play goals, converting on 19.8% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 26, Philadelphia won 7-4. James van Riemsdyk scored a team-high two goals for the Flyers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones leads the Blue Jackets with 11 assists and has recorded 13 points this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Travis Konecny has recorded 23 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 15 assists for the Flyers. Sean Couturier has totaled three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.