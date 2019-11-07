Colorado hosts Nashville, looks to end home losing streak

Nashville Predators (9-4-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-5-2, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Nashville looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Avalanche are 1-3-0 against Central Division opponents. Colorado averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Nikita Zadorov leads the team serving 37 total minutes.

The Predators are 3-0-0 against the rest of their division. Nashville ranks second in the NHL shooting 12.1% and averaging 4.0 goals on 33.1 shots per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 18 points, scoring eight goals and registering 10 assists. Cale Makar has totaled one goal and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Mattias Ekholm leads the Predators with a plus-11 in 15 games played this season. Nick Bonino has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Avalanche: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower body).

Predators Injuries: None listed.