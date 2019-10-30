Cleveland and Chicago play in division matchup

Chicago Bulls (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

Chicago heads to Cleveland for a Central Division matchup.

Cleveland finished 15-37 in Eastern Conference play and 13-28 at home a season ago. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 114.1 points per game and shoot 49.5% from the field last season.

Chicago went 22-60 overall and 3-13 in Central Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls averaged 104.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.4 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Ante Zizic: out (foot), John Henson: out (hamstring).

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (thumb), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (stitches).