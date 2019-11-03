Chicago visits Indiana for Central Division matchup

Chicago Bulls (2-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

Chicago takes on Indiana for a Central Division matchup.

Indiana finished 48-34 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Pacers averaged 19 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

Chicago finished 3-13 in Central Division action and 13-28 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls gave up 113.4 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (calf).

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (left thumb).