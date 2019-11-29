Chicago hosts Colorado after shutout win

Colorado Avalanche (14-8-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-9-5, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit Chicago after the Blackhawks shut out Dallas 3-0. Corey Crawford earned the victory in the net for Chicago after recording 32 saves.

The Blackhawks are 2-1-2 against Central Division opponents. Chicago has scored 10 power-play goals, converting on 13.7% of chances.

The Avalanche are 3-4-0 against the rest of their division. Colorado ranks sixth in the league shooting 10.8% and averaging 3.5 goals on 32.8 shots per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 12 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 31 points. Kirby Dach has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 15 goals and has recorded 35 points. Andre Burakovsky has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Dylan Strome: day to day (concussion).

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: day to day (upper body).