Boston Bruins take on the San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks (4-7-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (8-1-2, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks travel to face the Boston Bruins.

Article continues below ...

Boston went 49-24-9 overall with a 29-9-3 record at home a season ago. The Bruins averaged 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists per game last season.

San Jose finished 46-27-9 overall and 21-16-4 on the road a season ago. The Sharks averaged 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.