Arizona visits Pittsburgh after Kessel’s 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (17-9-4, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (15-9-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Arizona after Phil Kessel scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 3-1 victory over the Flyers.

The Penguins are 11-3-2 at home. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 15.

The Coyotes are 10-3-3 on the road. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Barrett Hayton leads them averaging 0.9.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Penguins with a plus-12 in 26 games played this season. Evgeni Malkin has recorded four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Christian Fischer leads the Coyotes with a plus-10 in 29 games played this season. Christian Dvorak has totaled two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .948 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: day to day (lower body), Jack Johnson: day to day (illness).

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.