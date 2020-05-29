Kenyan Drake on new teammate DeAndre Hopkins: ‘I’m glad to be on the same team as him’

Video Details

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake joined FOX Football Now from his home in Atlanta. He is happy DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals this offseason because he was burned by the prolific wide receiver when Drake played for the Miami Dolphins. He also talks about his possible future with the Arizona Cardinals and his first chance at being the feature back in an offense.

More Videos »