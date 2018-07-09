Will Kawhi feel the love from Philadelphia?
Would Kawhi Leonard consider signing a long-term deal with the Philadelphia 76ers? What does it take to coach LeBron James? Ty Lue is expected to meet with Los Angeles Lakers Luke Walton. DeMarcus Cousins says the Golden State Warriors potential is “scary.” Where will Carmelo Anthony land?
