FINAL LAPS: Cole Custer goes 4-wide on last lap pass for first career win

After starting 6th on the final restart with 2 laps to go, Cole Custer uses a huge run and passes Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and Ryan Blaney 4-wide on the top on the last lap to secure his first career NASCAR Cup Series win MPEG 4 Video

