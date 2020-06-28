Brad Keselowski easily beats out Aric Almirola to win Stage Two of the Pocono 350

Video Details

Brad Keselowski cruises to victory in Stage Two of the Pocono 350. Keselowski easily beat Aric Almirola to the line for the win. The battle for points between Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott made for an exciting end to Stage Two at Pocono.

More Videos »