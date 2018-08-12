JOHN ROBERTS: Motorsport.com has reported that Kurt Busch will be leaving Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of this year. They say he is expected to take over the number one car at Chip Ganassi Racing. Now, neither Kurt nor Chip Ganassi Racing would comment, other than to say that nothing has been signed yet.

And it seems Silly Season is already underway. And two things, Regan, we pretty much know for sure when it comes to Silly Season. First of all, where there's smoke, there's generally some fire, but also nothing is signed yet, and until that, nothing's final.

- Well, until we get the releases from the teams or the drivers, obviously, nothing is final. But Silly Season kicks off earlier and earlier every season. This appears to maybe be one of the first dominoes starting to fall. I'd expect it to be very active beyond this.

- Yes, and it gets sillier every year it seems like at this point in time.