The 2020 Daytona 500 came to a scary conclusion, as Ryan Newman’s car flipped on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway on Monday evening. Newman was helped from his vehicle and taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

NASCAR has issued an update on Newman’s condition, stating that he is in serious condition, but that doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening.

NASCAR provides an update on Ryan Newman. pic.twitter.com/rZpVKyKeRt Article continues below ... — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 18, 2020

Newman’s fellow racers, their teams, and fans reacted to the news, offering their prayers and well wishes, and encouraging others to continue to do the same:

Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We ask that you continue to pray for @RyanJNewman’s recovery and that you respect the privacy of the Newman family during this time. #Prayers4Newman | #NASCAR | #Daytona500 https://t.co/D8MZPirNpl — Roush Yates Engines (@roushyates) February 18, 2020

Just want to give a shoutout to @NASCAR for mandating safety protocols that keeps us safe. @RyanJNewman is the most adamant man in our safety meetings about the safety of our cars, and hopefully we can further the safety in our cars. Still, thoughts and prayers in his recovery — Matt Tifft (@matt_tifft) February 18, 2020

Before the update, the racing community as a whole came together to share their love for Newman and his family, praying for his health:

Dang I hope Newman is ok. That is worst case scenerio and I had nowhere to go but smoke. — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) February 18, 2020

Praying for @RyanJNewman right now. 🙏🏻 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 18, 2020

Big prayers for Newman — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 18, 2020

🙏 — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) February 18, 2020

This shit is real. We’re all on the road together doing what we love. Please let @RyanJNewman be ok here. 🙏 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 18, 2020

We are all waiting. Everyone is calling me. I don’t know anything. I am praying for Ryan too.. My Prayers. — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) February 18, 2020

Really just hoping that @RyanJNewman is ok. Scary hit, heart and prayers out to him, his family, and team. In times like this the whole NASCAR family comes together and supports eachother. Positive vibes. — John Hunter Nemechek (@JHNemechek) February 18, 2020

Really hoping our friend @RyanJNewman is ok. Scary crash that you never want to see. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) February 18, 2020

Saying a prayer for @RyanJNewman — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) February 18, 2020

Really hoping our buddy @RyanJNewman is okay… this is the part of racing we all hate — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) February 18, 2020

I hope Newman is ok. It look nasty to me. Praying for him — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) February 18, 2020

Our thoughts are with @RyanJNewman and his family. We hope to hear good news soon. #NewmanStrong — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) February 18, 2020

Please take a minute and pray for Ryan Newman. — Blake Koch (@BlakeKochRacing) February 18, 2020

Not their fault, they did not know. The whole Nascar community is praying hard https://t.co/3U8OVDG6pE — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) February 18, 2020

Wow crazy finish to the #DAYTONA500 !!! But man I’m worried about Ryan Newman. That was a big hit! Fingers crossed he’s ok. — Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) February 18, 2020

Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with @RyanJNewman right now. — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) February 18, 2020

We're sending our thoughts and prayers to our friend @RyanJNewman tonight. — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) February 18, 2020

Praying hard for @RyanJNewman — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) February 18, 2020

Man that was big hope @RyanJNewman is ok… prayers 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) February 18, 2020

Our thoughts are with Ryan Newman, his family and team tonight. 🙏 — NAPA Racing (@NAPARacing) February 18, 2020

Praying for @RyanJNewman right now. — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) February 18, 2020

Prayers for @RyanJNewman – all we can do at this point. Hate this. — Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) February 18, 2020

All our thoughts and prayers are with our former teammate @RyanJNewman right now. — RCR (@RCRracing) February 18, 2020

Just about to take off on a plane, but watched the end of the race on my phone. Just hoping for good news on Ryan Newman. — Josef Newgarden (@josefnewgarden) February 18, 2020

Prayers for Ryan Newman 🙏 — AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) February 18, 2020

🙏 Ryan Newman — Bryan Herta (@BryanHerta) February 18, 2020

Crazy finish in @DISupdates, hoping @RyanJNewman is ok after this horrific crash! #NASCAR — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) February 18, 2020

Hope @RyanJNewman is okay. Scary crash at the end of the #Daytona500

Hope to hear news soon!! — Pato O'Ward (@PatricioOWard) February 18, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ryan Newman #PrayforNewman — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) February 18, 2020

After the wreck, his teammate and 2020 Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin said, “I think we take for granted sometimes how safe the care are. But number one, we’re praying for Ryan.”