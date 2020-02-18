NASCAR provides update on Ryan Newman; drivers send their prayers and well wishes

The 2020 Daytona 500 came to a scary conclusion, as Ryan Newman’s car flipped on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway on Monday evening. Newman was helped from his vehicle and taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

NASCAR has issued an update on Newman’s condition, stating that he is in serious condition, but that doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening.

Newman’s fellow racers, their teams, and fans reacted to the news, offering their prayers and well wishes, and encouraging others to continue to do the same:

Before the update, the racing community as a whole came together to share their love for Newman and his family, praying for his health:

After the wreck, his teammate and 2020 Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin said, “I think we take for granted sometimes how safe the care are. But number one, we’re praying for Ryan.”