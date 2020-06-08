When Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem in 2016, and when athletes in several sports were protesting racial inequality in 2017, the NASCAR industry didn’t want to address those issues.

On-camera interview requests for NASCAR executives and black crew members were universally denied. Team owners Richard Childress and Richard Petty had indicated they would not tolerate protests during the national anthem, and followup conversations on the topic never were entertained.

This was not surprising, as the NASCAR industry, with its Southern roots, seemed to go out of its way to avoid the issue. Mention whether NASCAR was taking a hard enough stance with those wanting to fly Confederate flags at races, for example, and the responses in general tried not to cause controversy.

Bubba Wallace, the lone full-time black driver in the national series, often gave heart-felt opinions on race in America. But he, in some ways understandably, would get frustrated with requests for comment on the issues – why should he have to answer questions, or be the first to answer questions, about racism, and not the other drivers?

There is only 1 driver from an African American background at the top level of our sport..I am the 1. You're not gonna stop hearing about "the black driver" for years. Embrace it, accept it and enjoy the journey.. — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) November 8, 2017

Some drivers even continued to bristle at questions in the last week leading into the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor 500 Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

That is what made the prerace so important Sunday.

Wallace stood on pit road wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt in memory of George Floyd, whose death May 25th has resulted in murder charges against four Minneapolis police officers. The shirt also included “Black Lives Matter,” and Wallace’s mask was one of the United States flag.

Keedron Bryant, the 12-year-old gospel singer whose “I Just Wanna Live” song went viral in the last week, sang the national anthem.

12-year-old Keedron Bryant, whose powerful song “I Just Wanna Live” went viral following the death of George Floyd, will perform the national anthem before today's Cup Series race at Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/WrAcqJ3IF8 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

During the pace laps, NASCAR stopped all the cars on pit road, and NASCAR President Steve Phelps addressed the competitors.

A moment of silence and a message from NASCAR President Steve Phelps and drivers. pic.twitter.com/jy1U48qeLX — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

“Our country is in pain, and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard,” Phelps said. “The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change.

“Our sport must do better. Our country must do better. The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice. We ask our drivers … and all our fans to join us in this mission, to take a moment of reflection, to acknowledge that we must do better as a sport and join us as we now pause and take [time] to listen.”

"We are listening. We are learning. We are ready for change."- Jeff Gordon pic.twitter.com/640QuG2Rwa — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

That message might do even more for NASCAR than its 16 years of having a diversity program designed to help potential minority drivers, crew members and team personnel advance in the industry. The program has helped the sport increase the number of minorities involved, but it has not changed the culture as far as advocacy and institutional change.

After a 30-second moment of silence, drivers started their cars. And then another message came, another important step for NASCAR. A video on racial inequality, which many drivers had shared on social media prior to the race, was played on the FOX telecast that had them vowing to reflect, listen, and advocate for change.

I will listen and learn pic.twitter.com/XWgautn4cy — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 7, 2020

“Something just has to change,” said race winner Kevin Harvick, who participated in the video. “I think when you look at what happened in Minnesota, it’s just disgraceful to everyone. … It’s just unbelievable that we sit and watch these things happen, and it’s just really confusing.

“It makes you confused, mad, not know what to do, where to start, and that’s just where a lot of guys talked about it, and we started.”

Kevin Harvick says George Floyd’s death was “disgraceful to everyone” and he wants a plan that has actions. Why he participated in the NASCAR driver video: pic.twitter.com/gkCUDH9Cvm — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 8, 2020

Harvick wants an action plan, but Sunday’s video was a start.

“To be able to have conversations about things — I’m definitely a person that wants to hear a plan that has actions included in it, and just try to support each other and do the things that we can do to try to help our communities and help the conversations, because there’s so much that everyone doesn’t understand of what we need to do and how we need to do it,” he said.

The video was spearheaded by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and Ty Dillon, who was one of the first drivers to post something on social media and who had a deep conversation on Instagram with Wallace.

.@BubbaWallace told me this morning that @NASCAR's driving corps is having productive, progressive conversations behind closed doors regarding social justice and racial equality.

"We're starting to dive into the tough questions." pic.twitter.com/gyYntejdxj — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 7, 2020

“A lot of us drivers started chatting about the week and experience and a lot of this was led by Bubba,” Johnson said. “I really have to give him a ton of credit, including Ty Dillon, the accountability that those two really put on the garage area, put on me — not directly on me, but I could just see it made a difference, and I think that resonated with a lot of people.”

The drivers have a group text and talked with NASCAR about the video and the message they wanted to convey.

Ty Dillon was one of the first drivers to speak out after the death of George Floyd. He explains why he did: pic.twitter.com/l77J5L2lKB — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 4, 2020

Kyle Busch also has done a video with former Carolina Panther running back Jonathan Stewart, and that conversation on race and society is being edited.

“It’s a time for us to take initiative but also to listen and learn and go from there,” Busch said.

Kyle Busch said drivers wanted to put out a powerful statement: “It's a time for us to take initiative but also to listen and learn.” pic.twitter.com/33qLVVaxpm — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 8, 2020

But why now? What is it about this moment that has pushed drivers from the sidelines to the forefront?

“I’m not sure I have the answer for you,” Johnson said. “I know for myself, what I’ve been through, and some great conversations with Bubba at the beginning of the week were very good for me. I just called him. I just wanted to check in on him as a friend and where our conversation went was good for me.

“And then I spent the majority of the week reaching out to other black friends that I have around the country and just checking in, checking in on them, wondering what they’re thinking, wondering how they’re doing, and then just listening, and then it was really good for me.”

Drivers typically have been hesitant to address protests and racism in the past, so what is it about this moment that has drivers taking a public stand? Jimmie Johnson, who helped coordinate the prerace driver video, shares his thoughts: pic.twitter.com/szyL4qW9LX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 8, 2020

Johnson has a foundation that has focused on education grants to schools. Is that the answer? He doesn’t know what role his foundation will play after he retires this season. The first step is learning. And understanding.

“There’s a lot of noise out there, but the conversations I had on just basic human rights and being kind to one another rung true for me, and I know that’s where it came from for myself,” he said.

