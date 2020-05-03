We’re a couple weeks away from being back on the track, but this week we’re coming at you live from virtual Dover International Speedway!

You can follow all the action beginning at 1 pm ET on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Will we see a new driver doing donuts today?

And we’re got our NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass here to answer all your questions.

We’re off! Green means go at virtual Dover!

It didn’t take long for the first crash and caution out at Monster Mile today.

No. 96 Daniel Suarez got loose off of turn two and took out quite a few drivers in his wake – but check out seven-time Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson with the smooth save.

BIG trouble early. The virtual @MonsterMile is just as angry as the real-life one. pic.twitter.com/j5OTr3tkTA — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 3, 2020

And the yellow flags just kept coming.

Virtual Texas Motor Speedway winner Timmy Hill passes No. 75 Henderson Motorsports driver Parker Kligerman, but sends Kligerman spinning out.

We think Hill’s epic move was all because his cat, Gigi is at the wheel.

This poor cat is totally going to get blamed if @TimmyHillRacer doesn't win today. pic.twitter.com/ZtxdptDIKM — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 3, 2020

Kligerman can’t catch a break – Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto was also involved, along with FOX pit reporter Regan Smith. Getting caught in the middle of it is never fun, and Smith joined us to air his grievances.

“They cleaned me out … they’re wrecking out on pit road in front of me right now. It’s getting out of control right now.”