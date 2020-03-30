Shops closed.

Indianapolis 500 postponed.

IMS & @INDYCAR are focused on delivering a world-class global spectacle when the #Indy500 runs on Sunday, Aug. 23. Article continues below ... Full Details: https://t.co/vMHkrx0F9C pic.twitter.com/C6VYf0aOGS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) March 27, 2020

Those two moves in the last week will lead to more questions, as NASCAR tries to figure out its future moves to eventually resume racing.

In some ways, it’s hard to think about that right now. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has closed all non-essential businesses, meaning that pretty much all race shops in the NASCAR industry will close effective as of 5 p.m. ET on Monday, as the state and nation continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

This executive order will mean NASCAR teams based in North Carolina (pretty much all teams) can't work in their shops for 30 days starting Monday. #nascar @NASCARONFOX https://t.co/vD6ujYAqEc — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 27, 2020

Businesses that can keep social distancing measures in place theoretically could remain open, but the car building process would be difficult to continue with those measures in-place.

The ban ends on April 29, so teams likely could be ready for the scheduled resumption of the NASCAR Cup Series on May 8-9 at Martinsville Speedway.

I would think they theoretically could get Martinsville cars ready in a week. I think everything is fluid b/c no firm sense yet on whether gathering people together by May 9 is something that definitely will be allowed to/prudent to have happen. https://t.co/g1MRxerOqn — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 27, 2020

NASCAR, which has postponed seven races because of the crisis, has not yet released a revised schedule, in part because it apparently doesn’t want to have to send out another revision if it has to postpone more races.

NASCAR appears intent to not release a schedule until close to confident when racing will resume. That might not keep plans from leaking before they release. I know that is tough for people thinking about buying tickets; NASCAR apparently wants to avoid continual revisions. https://t.co/aTFXRMpN1e — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 27, 2020

Just because the Indianapolis 500 was postponed doesn’t mean NASCAR won’t race in May. The scope of the preparation needed and the amount of money spent and travel planned for that event likely played into the decision being made on March 26.

NASCAR still has a little time to make a decision on Martinsville and beyond.

NASCAR will look to some midweek races and potential doubleheader weekends to get all of the postponed races run before the start of the playoffs. It only has a few options for doubleheaders; Charlotte (with the all-star race and the Coca-Cola 600), Michigan and Dover are the only tracks that have two weekends scheduled prior to the playoffs that could be turned into doubleheaders to open up other dates on the schedule.

One schedule tweak that has people excited as a result of a postponement is that the NTT IndyCar Series will compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4 prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The IndyCar race had been scheduled for May and was postponed along with the Indianapolis 500. The Indy 500 will run Aug. 23 but the decision was made to move the road-course race to the NASCAR weekend.

The GMR Grand Prix will move to Saturday, July 4 on the #IMS road course as part of a historic double-header between @IndyCar and @NASCAR. This marks the first weekend in which #INDYCAR and #NASCAR Cup Series will race at the same track. Full Details: https://t.co/vMHkrx0F9C pic.twitter.com/TmjOtU7QPQ — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) March 28, 2020

Jimmie Johnson told NBC Sports that he’d be interested in competing in the IndyCar race – Cup practice wouldn’t start until after the Xfinity race.

Whether any IndyCar driver would try to do the Xfinity race probably is unlikely, said 2016 IndyCar champ Simon Pagenaud, who drives for Team Penske.

“Maybe in a different life,” joked Pagenaud, who has won the Indianapolis Grand Prix three times. “I think in real life, it’s a big ask. I would love to do that but I don’t think it would be wise, especially because we’re going to have such a short season, so compact and compressed.

“You really have to focus on one thing at a time. That’s really my personal opinion.”

The idea of an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader weekend isn’t new, and with Roger Penske now owning the IndyCar series and the IMS track, it turned into a reality to accommodate races in a condensed schedule.

“It’s been clear for a long time that both series under the right circumstances thought it could be a good thing for the sport and for each of our series,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Miles. “The spirits have always been willing. It hasn’t necessarily always been the highest priority.

“This sort of just created the opportunity to say,’ Here is an opportunity, let’s go for it.’ There wasn’t much hesitation.”

In addition to impacting the 2020 schedule, the shut down of shops – and likely vendors who provide teams with parts and pieces – could impact the ability for NASCAR to roll out the NextGen car at the start of 2021 as planned.

Some teams are getting ahead on car rebuilds or some car builds started/ready to have them so when racing 3 times in one week (if midweek races coming), they are ready. Also work on NextGen car development/research (in the areas they might be able to develop). https://t.co/KcB70uo0Nu — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 24, 2020

NASCAR has not announced whether the NextGen car roll out will be pushed later into the 2021 season or to 2022, but with California, North Carolina and Michigan all under similar stay-at-home executive orders, the development of the car by vendors and the manufacturers likely will be delayed.

That decision also could impact team budgets – especially small-team budgets – as the initial outlay to buy the NextGen chassis and bodies and pieces will be in the millions, significantly more when compared to potentially getting used cars ready. The savings would come in the lack of research and development costs and with easily-replaced body panels.

Some teams still are looking for sponsorship for this season, and if they know the costs for the start of next season are reduced, it could help them budget.

Would depend on the sponsor and the team. Some pay by race, monthly, quarterly, etc. … Most contracts have clauses in these situations that would require negotiation between teams/sponsors for when/how much is paid and/or even refunded. https://t.co/L9kejhJlro — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 26, 2020

“There’s nobody in corporate America that wants to talk about sponsoring and advertising right now with the times that we’re going through,” Richard Petty Motorsports general manager Philippe Lopez said.

Once the racing season resumes, small teams will be taxed with keeping cars ready to race. So having them home now and staying healthy needs to be a priority, Lopez said, if they want to be at full strength when racing resumes.

RPM had closed its shop prior to the North Carolina order.

“My biggest concern is I hope none of my guys get sick and none of their families get sick,” Lopez said. “If I’ve got two or three or four sick, that would impact me from a business standpoint. And from a personal standpoint, I don’t want to see anybody get sick.”

Beating COVID-19 is going to mean working together to limit the spread and making short term sacrifices to protect our friends, families and neighbors. Life is gonna be different for a while, but the temporary changes we make right now can get us to the finish line faster. pic.twitter.com/rutxOgLEMR — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) March 26, 2020

Stat of Note

All of the NASCAR Cup Series and the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series races have been won by drivers with double-digit numbers that are the same digits: Denny Hamlin (11), Joey Logano (22), Alex Bowman (88) and Timmy Hill (66).

Sunday's iRacing event was a big win for Timmy Hill and racing fans everywhere. The FOX: NASCAR crew breaks down all of the action from virtual Texas: (Reminder: Your Monday edition of #RaceHub rolls at 6p ET on FS1) pic.twitter.com/C7ZSStbaGL — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 30, 2020

Social Spotlight

Well, I think that was fun… at least that’s what I’m telling myself. #ProInvitationalSeries — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 29, 2020

