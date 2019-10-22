Howie Kendrick talks pregame about finally making it to the World Series
Video Details
Nationals 2B sits down with FOX's Tom Verducci before Game 1 of the World Series. Kendrick lays out his approach facing Gerrit Cole and how exciting it is to be in the World Series.
