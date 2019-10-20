Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman crash Carlos Correa’s postgame interview with the MLB on FOX crew
Video Details
After Correa called the Astros the 'apex predators' of the American League and reflected on his Game 2 homer in extra innings, his Houston teammates Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman joined him on the postgame set as the Astros celebrated their AL pennant and World Series berth.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879