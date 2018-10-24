Ken Rosenthal previews the all-righty Dodgers lineup for World Series Game 2
Video Details
- Boston Red Sox
- Ken Rosenthal
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- NL
- NL West
- World Series
-
FOX MLB Ken Rosenthal discusses the World Series Game 2 lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices