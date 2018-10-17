Clayton Kershaw gets brutally honest with Ken Rosenthal on postseason struggles
Video Details
Clayton Kershaw sits down with Ken Rosenthal to for a candid 1-on-1 interview to talk his legacy and the need for a World Series title.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices