Ken Rosenthal: Manny Machado fined for incident with Jesus Aguilar at 1st base
Video Details
- Jesus Aguilar
- Ken Rosenthal
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Manny Machado
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
-
Ken Rosenthal talks about Manny Machado being fined by the MLB for a base running incident involving Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices