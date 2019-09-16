Oakland brings 6-game win streak into matchup with Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (55-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (90-60, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman (4-11, 5.94 ERA) Athletics: Tanner Roark (10-8, 4.01 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Athletics are 48-27 in home games. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.09. Tanner Roark leads the team with a 4.01 ERA.

The Royals have gone 26-48 away from home. Kansas City has hit 154 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 44, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 172 hits and has 85 RBIs. Matt Olson is 11-for-38 with a double, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 193 hits and has 74 RBIs. Soler is 11-for-39 with a double, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .271 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Royals: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (forearm), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow).