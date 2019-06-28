Mets look to end 5-game slide against Braves

Atlanta Braves (48-34, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (37-45, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (8-1, 2.07 ERA, .96 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (4-6, 3.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Mets are 19-19 against opponents from the NL East. New York has slugged .434 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .625.

The Braves are 16-11 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .263 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .312. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .625. Jeff McNeil is 18-for-40 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Freeman leads the Braves with 63 RBIs and is batting .312. Josh Donaldson is 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .280 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Braves Injuries: Mike Soroka: day-to-day (arm), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).