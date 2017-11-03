Houston to honor World Series champion Astros with parade

Houston Astros Hall of Fame baseball player Craig Biggio, third from right, poses with Astros fans in a hotel in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. The Astros' run to a World Series championship provided not only an emotional boost to a city recovering from Hurricane Harvey, it also gave some an economic lift. (AP Photo/Ben Walker)

HOUSTON (AP) Houston is gearing up to pay tribute to the Astros and their World Series triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The new champs will be honored with a parade that starts at 2 p.m. Friday and travels through downtown Houston, culminating in a rally on the City Hall steps. Mayor Sylvester Turner will be the master of ceremonies.

The Astros took the series with a Game 7 win Wednesday in Los Angeles.

All classes in the Houston school district have been canceled for the day.