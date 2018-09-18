Eliminated Giants playing to avoid last place vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO — The San Francisco Giants were officially eliminated from the National League West race Monday night despite defeating the Padres 4-2 in the opener of a three-game series.

But the Giants could celebrate a very small consolation prize Tuesday at Petco Park.

Any combination of a Giants win and a Padres loss — remember, they are playing each other — will clinch fourth place for the Giants in the division.

Article continues below ...

The Giants will send Derek Holland (7-8, 3.46 ERA) to the mound against rookie Joey Lucchesi (8-8, 3.67 ERA) in a match of left-handers.

The 31-year-old Holland is on a late-season run. Over his last six starts, he has a 1.59 ERA (six earned runs in 34 innings) and a .197 opponents’ batting average.

Holland will be making his fifth career start against the Padres, with three of the previous four coming this season. Overall, Holland is 1-1 with a career 6.20 ERA against the Padres. In his three starts this season, he is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA. But he has a 4.66 ERA (five earned runs in 9 2/3 innings) and a .270 opponents’ batting average in two previous starts at Petco Park this season.

Tuesday will be Holland’s 33 appearance and his Giants’ leading 29th start of the season. He has worked 158 2/3 innings, giving up 67 runs (61 earned) on 139 hits and 61 walks with 159 strikeouts for a .237 opponents’ batting average and a 1.26 WHIP.

Holland is 3-5 on the road this season with a 3.42 ERA in 17 games (16 starts). Right-handed hitters are batting .251 against Holland while left-handers are batting only .186 with no homers in 129 at-bats. Right-handed hitters have 17 homers in 458 at-bats. The Padres’ offensive strength is the power in such right-handed bats as Hunter Renfroe, Franmil Reyes, Austin Hedges and Wil Myers.

Lucchesi, meanwhile, will be making the 24th start of his rookie season. He has faced the Giants only once — and that was back on April 15 at Petco Park when he held San Francisco to one run on five hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over six innings in a 10-1 Padres win.

Lucchesi has worked 115 1/3 innings, allowing 51 runs (47 earned) on 107 hits and 40 walks with 123 strikeouts. He has a .248 opponents’ batting average and a 1.27 WHIP. Like Holland, Lucchesi has allowed 17 homers.

Lucchesi is 5-5 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 starts at Petco Park, where opponents have 12 homers and .260 batting average against him. He has a 1.40 WHIP at home compared to a 3.23 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP on the road, where opponents are hitting only .230 against him.

Right-handers are hitting .249 against Lucchesi with 16 homers in 338 at-bats. Left-handers are batting only .245 with one homer in 94 at-bats.

The Giants are now 9-5 against the Padres this season and will clinch the season series with one more win.