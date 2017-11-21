Dodgers trade reliever Josh Ravin to Braves for cash
LOS ANGELES (AP) The Dodgers have traded pitcher Josh Ravin to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
Los Angeles designated the 29-year-old right-hander for assignment earlier Monday. Ravin was 0-1 with a save and a 6.48 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Dodgers last season. He was 2-2 with a save and a 5.05 ERA in 33 career games over three seasons with the team. He was signed as a free agent in December 2013.
Also, the Braves claimed left-hander Grant Dayton. The 29-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 54 relief appearances over two seasons with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers also added right-handers Trevor Oaks and Dennis Santana to the 40-man roster. Oaks spent most of last season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, going 4-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 16 games. Santana split last season with Class A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa, going a combined 8-7 with a 4.11 ERA.