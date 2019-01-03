Dodgers to send Reds $7M on Sept. 15 as part of trade

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay Cincinnati $7 million on Sept. 15 as part of the seven-player trade that sent Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and left-hander Alex Wood to the Reds.

Pitcher Homer Bailey was sent to the Dodgers in the Dec. 21 deal along with minor leaguer infielder Jeter Downs and right-hander Josiah Gray. The Reds obtained catcher Kyle Farmer.

Bailey is guaranteed $28 million: a $23 million salary this year and a $5 million buyout of a 2020 club option. Kemp is due $21.5 million in the final season of his contract, and Puig and Wood are eligible for salary arbitration.