Arizona’s Marte puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-48, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-66, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 2.74 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-4, 2.56 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Ketel Marte is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Arizona readies to play Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks are 28-36 against teams from the NL West. Arizona has a collective batting average of .257 this season, led by Marte with an average of .322.

The Dodgers are 38-20 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 232 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 42 homers. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 11-5. Matt Andriese recorded his fifth victory and Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Hyun-Jin Ryu registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 164 hits and has 77 RBIs. Escobar is 8-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 73 extra base hits and is slugging .644. Corey Seager is 11-for-35 with six doubles and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .230 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Max Muncy: (wrist), David Freese: (hamstring).