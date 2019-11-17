Perron: ‘I think it’s a little bit of a wake-up call’ after Blues fall to Ducks
David Perron on the 4-1 loss against the Ducks: "I think it's a little bit of a wake-up call, just like energy-wise... We have to refocus here in the next few days and just get our game back."
